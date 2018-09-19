'Ice Cream for All' proposal calls use of beef gelatin in Babcock ice cream discriminatory

Photo by Moriah Ziman --

MADISON, Wis. - An "Ice Cream for All" proposal from the Associated Students of Madison is calling the use of beef gelatin in most Babcock Ice Cream flavors a "gross act of discrimination."

The proposal writes that Babcock ice cream is a part of the Wisconsin experience and "all badgers, regardless of dietary restriction should have the freedom to enjoy the merchandises of university-related food producers."

Babcock lists three super premium flavors on their website that are made with plant-based stabilizers as opposed to gelatin. The ingredients for all 21 of the flavors are listed online.

A representative from Babcock was not available to speak with News 3 about the proposal Tuesday.

ASM officers argued that the use of gelatin in the ice cream discriminates against Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist and vegetarian communities.

"It would be a gross act of discrimination to continue to deprive some minority students of a UW-Madison tradition," the proposal read.

The proposal is asking the administration, unions and dining halls to acknowledged the "marginalization of having the official campus Ice Cream not be inclusive."

If the university does not take action, ASM officials said they plan to condemn university-sponsored events with Babcock Ice Cream "as a show of solidarity with religious students that this campus 'strives' to include."