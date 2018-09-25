'I was really worried:' Neighbors relieved as FEMA begins prelim assessments after flooding
MADISON, Wis. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency began its 17-county assessment tour on Monday, starting in Shorewood Hills and Mazomanie.
A spokesman for the agency said officials with FEMA, the state and county emergency management teams and local leaders are looking at individual houses as well as public infrastructure and business to determine the extent of the damage following a three-week flood event that hit southern Wisconsin from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan.
The information from the assessments will be passed on to the state, which will then decide whether or not to seek a federal disaster declaration, said FEMA spokesman Dan Shulman.
“It's these assessments that are really going to help us build that narrative,” Shulman said.
The Madison-based group started on Burbank Place in Shorewood Hills. Many homes there aren’t occupied, because flood damage rendered them unlivable.
“This street was one of several that had a significant amount of standing water in the area during the flooding event,” said Andrew Beckett, the spokesman for Wisconsin Emergency Management.
Sandy Yeager lives around the corner from Burbank Place. She said she was encouraged to see FEMA officials coming by.
“I was really worried that FEMA wouldn't think that we had any damage,” Yeager said.
She said her basement was full of water, and the windows blew out from the pressure. She lost all appliances except for her washing machine, and most of her kids’ childhood toys had to be thrown out.
“I was able to save my kids’ christening shoes, thank goodness,” she said. “But I had to throw out some … blankets that I had made for my kids that can’t get replaced.”
Yeager said she is still working to clean mold out of her basement now the water is out. There is also dirt over everything that “doesn’t seem to end,” she said. Because her family is not in the flood plain, she did not have insurance. She said FEMA is one of her last chances for financial assistance.
Both Shulman and Beckett said their agencies will work as long and hard as possible to get the job done.
“We train for this,” Beckett said. “We’re ready for this kind of situation, and we’re prepared to do what we need to in order to make sure that the best outcome for the citizens of Wisconsin is in place.”
Shulman said officials won’t be going to every home. The information from people who have reported has already been taken into account. If you still need to report damage to a home, Beckett said you can do so by dialing 211.
Shulman said residents shouldn’t wait out the process before starting to clean.
“Begin the cleanup now, make sure you’re documenting those damages, take pictures, keep receipts,” he said. “The longer people wait the more likely it is you could end up with more severe circumstances like mold and mildew.”
