'I want $250,000 over your $100,000': Avery attorney releases confession from inmate

MADISON, Wis. - After the "Convicting a Murderer" documentary director said his film crew received a confession from a "notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin" taking responsibility for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, Steven Avery's attorney has released that confession on Twitter.

She called it "worthless unless it is corroborated."

The seven-page document is signed by Joseph Evans Jr. of Boscobel.

He contends that on the night of Oct. 31, 2005, he went to Steven Avery's salvage yard to look for a car part.

He said he struck a woman with his car, and when she fell she hit her head on a large rock.

"I then placed the lady in the back cargo area of her Rav Toyota to take her to the hospital, but she was dead already from her head injury," Evans said.

He said he then shot her with a rifle he took from Avery’s home and used bloody bandages that he found to put Avery’s blood on the car, before putting Halbach’s body in a pit and burning it.

"There's a lot more to the cover-up, for many years, by many people, and more for your reward offer. I will give you the information, but I want a complete negotiation for amounts to protect me from civil action, criminal, fines, attorney fees, etc.," Evans said in the letter.

He wants $350,000 for his information.

Earlier in September, Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, announced her offer of a $100,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Halbach’s “real killer.”

"I will give up all those involved in this when we can reach a proper agreement on the full amount. Your offer of $100,000.00 is a spit in the bucket for what's all at stake," Evans said to Zellner in the letter.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice tells News 3 Now it “takes all credible reports seriously, but it’s important to note that this new information directly contradicts information previously provided by the same individual.”

