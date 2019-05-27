'I tried as I could to bring her up': State trooper first in water to rescue trapped 14-year-old

TOWN OF FULTON, Wis. - Brandon Ferrell was minutes from the end of his shift when the call came in.

“The nature of the call was one of the worst things you can hear,” he said. “People in the water, children involved, so I immediately rushed to the scene, of course.”

Five people were stuck, one of whom was underwater, after their canoes capsized on the Yahara River outside of the Town of Fulton on Saturday.

When Ferrell got to the scene, the man who called 911 directed him to where the kids were calling for help. He ditched his duty belt and jumped in, the water so deep it covered his head. A 14-year-old girl trapped underwater was difficult to reach.

“I tried as I could to bring her up to the surface, pulled and pulled, but the current was just too strong,” Ferrell said.

When help came, they got her to shore, and medics did CPR from the riverbank to the hospital, but the girl, whose name has not been released, didn't make it.

“It's not good,” Ferrell said. “You try to think, ‘What could I have done? Is there something I didn't do right?’ You know, ‘Could I have saved her? Could we have gotten her out quicker? Would that have made a difference?’ I try not to beat myself up about it, but it's something you're going to think about.”

On Sunday the Rock County Sheriff's Office came back, getting the canoes they couldn't pull out Saturday. One wouldn't come free, and a deputy said it is staying, along with caution tape that marks the tree it got stuck on.

“We're hoping what that does is when they round the corner here before they get to that, before they get to the next corner, they'll see that caution tape and they'll slow down,” said Christopher Krahn, a recreational patrol deputy for the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. “They'll kind of get over and kind of reevaluate before they go around that corner with a fast speed.”

Ferrell doesn’t need a physical reminder of what happened there.

“I'll have memories of this every time I drive through here for sure,” he said. “And this particular spot will always bring back this memory for me.”



