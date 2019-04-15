'I thought it was gonna hit me', man accused of crashing van, driving while intoxicated

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A man has been cited for allegedly driving while intoxicated after crashing a van on Madison’s east side on Friday night.

The crash happened along the 800 block of East Washington Avenue, near the Festvial Foods and the Sylvee.

A man who was riding his bike in the area told police, “I thought it was gonna (expletive) hit me.” The 39-year-old told the responding officers the driver was out of control and came within feet of hitting him.

Other witnesses told police the driver sped away, lost control of the vehicle and began to fish-tail. They say the he van left the road and slammed into a light police and sign before stopping on the sidewalk.

Madison police say the cyclist followed a man and woman who got out of the van until police arrived.

Madison police say one of the responding officers received a round of applause from those nearby, after he was able to get the van’s horn to stop blaring. The horn had become jammed during the crash and had been continuously sounding until the officer’s actions.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.