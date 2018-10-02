'I think we have to try': Glendale neighborhood holds meeting following shootings

MADISON, Wis. - The Glendale Neighborhood Association hosted a community meeting on Monday following two shooting incidents in one week near La Follette High School.

The president of the organization, Tim Eagon, said he wanted to organize something to allow residents to meet with the stakeholders in the situation.

“I drive through that area every day because I live over there,” Eagon said. “When I heard about it, I was pretty upset to hear that that happened.”

The organization invited alders Michael Tierney and David Ahrens, who cover two of the districts in La Follette school boundaries; Sean Storch, the principal of La Follette; Capt. Tom Snyder and Chief Michael Koval from the Madison Police Department; and Alex Fralin, the chief of schools over secondary schools from the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The Glendale Neighborhood Association got police, MMSD, La Follette HS, and the alders for the area in one room tonight to talk about the recent shootings near La Follette. A lot of people in the crowd, including parents and concerned community members. #news3 pic.twitter.com/fjmpQW8Xdf — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) October 2, 2018

The meeting started with the speakers going over their knowledge of the situation and how their agency is addressing the problem. Police said their officers are still working to recover the gun from one of the shootings and working to identify the owner of the gun from the other. The school district said amid concerns over school safety, La Follette High School will receive scheduled safety upgrades before other schools.

La Follette Principal Sean Storch said his students, both those involved in these shootings and those that weren’t, can grow up into upstanding people with the help of the community.

“They got a ways to go after making dumb mistakes like that,” Storch said, “but we're going to bring them back in because that's what we believe as a community.”

People in the crowd ranged from concerned parents to members of the Glendale Neighborhood.

Bill Lancaster said he and his wife just moved to the neighborhood, and since they have lived there, there have been problems seemingly every week. He agreed with the principal that the community needs to do something about it.

“I think we have to try and solve it,” Lancaster said. “I don't think we can prevent all episodes, but certainly there's some common sense things that need to be done.”

