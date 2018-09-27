'I need their help': Madison Schools Superintendent calls on parents to help make school safer
MADISON, Wis. - After the second shooting near La Follette High School in a week on Wednesday, Madison School District Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham said something has to be done.
“I think that is the result of some very serious community issues of some students who have some very serious unmet needs and challenges,” Cheatham said. “I see it certainly as a call to action, not only for the school district, but for the entire community.”
Both Lafollette High and Sennett Middle schools went on lockdown. Parents came by to pick up their kids, knowing how their students felt inside.
“Scared, confused,” said Chandra Blofeld, whose daughter goes to Lafollette. “She will not be back to school the rest of the week.”
Cheatham said it's their right to parent how they wish, but she hopes they take this chance to talk to their kids.
“We need their help,” she said. “We need parents, we need community members, we need community leaders to help wrap our arms around students who are very much at risk.”
Cheatham said parents and the community should also make sure their guns are locked up and stored safely away from kids.
She said the school district is continuing to roll out safety measures, and internal and external locks on all schools in the district should be in place by the end of the school year.
“I do want parents to know that we're absolutely committed to keeping La Follette School safe,” she said. “And I need their help.”
