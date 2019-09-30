'I'm tired of the politics': Chief's abrupt retirement caused by lack of emphasis on public safety

MADISON, Wis. - After announcing his retirement on his blog on Sunday, Police Chief Mike Koval is voicing his reasons for the sudden exit.

"I'm tired of the politics. The politics has been oppressive to me," said Koval. "And frankly we're getting ready to go through another budgetary process where I am completely frustrated in terms of what I believe are important priorities for this department that probably won't be met. And I get it, but that doesn't mean I have to like it. That doesn't mean I have to agree with it. And that certainly doesn't mean I have to sit through it."

Koval said since 2015 he has asked city leaders for more staff, but he's never gotten enough.

He said the city government has not made public safety a priority.

"I thought when I saw the mayor campaign on a platform that didn't mention public safety, and afterwards I saw a budget where the priorities certainly weren't public safety, rather than me constantly hitting my head against a concrete wall, I won't do that anymore," said Koval.

He said it is time for someone else to take on the mission he has been trying so hard to achieve.

"It's time. I'm tried of being a square peg fitting into a round hole, go-along, get-along. That doesn't work for me. I'm a straight shooter. You hear what I feel. You're going to know what I think are the problems and I'm unapologetic for having those principles," said Koval.

Sunday was his last day as chief of police.

Assistant Chief Vic Wahl will work as the interim Chief of Police for the department until the Police and Fire Commission finds a permanent replacement.

