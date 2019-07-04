'I'm not happy at all': Neighbors sound off about sex offender relocation in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. - Neighbors on Beloit's west side said they're upset the Department of Corrections is choosing to place a sexual offender in their community.

According to Beloit police, Michael Quade was released from prison Tuesday, June 25, before he was relocated to 1216 Portland Ave.

Quade was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 1998 and then convicted of the same crime again in 2008. In 2014, he was convicted of tampering with his GPS tracking device.

Neighbors said they weren't given any notice that Quade would be moving in.

"We had no idea until it happened," said Kathy Scharlau, who also lives on Portland Avenue. "I'm not happy at all."

Scharlau said she's lived in her west side home for 44 years and was disappointed when the DOC turned the home across the street into transitional housing for convicted criminals several years ago.

"I don’t think they should be put into somebody's neighborhood. I just don’t think it’s fair," she said.

Beloit police declined to comment beyond their Facebook post regarding the incident, directing all comments to the DOC.

Claire Hendricks, a spokesperson for the DOC, said in a written statement that transitional housing employees will conduct three random checks on Quade each day. In addition, he's required to meet with a parole officer once a week. He's expected to be out of the house in 60 days.

Still, Scharlau and other neighbors said they would rather he be elsewhere.

"Have a house by you, and you deal with it," she said. "You put him amongst us. Have him next door to you or across the street, and see how you feel about it."

