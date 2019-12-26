'I'm in shock': Neighbors concerned after Christmas Eve homicide
MADISON, Wis. - Neighbors are shocked and concerned after a homicide in Madison on Tuesday.
Although neighbors didn't really know the suspect, they say they didn't expect something like this to happen on their block.
"I'm in shock, because I can't believe that this happened here," Mildred Albino, a neighbor, said. "I still can't comprehend what happened. It's like two houses away from me."
A Madison man, Joesph Green, was arrested for alleged first-degree intentional homicide.
"We saw them from time to time," Andrew Doiel, a neighbor, said about his neighbors. "I'd see him go by on his motorcycle sometimes, but that was about it. We didn't really talk much."
Officials say there is not a safety concern for the area.
