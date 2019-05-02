Platteville student is first female recruit to enlist as infantry soldier in WI National Guard
MILWAUKEE - A Platteville High School student will be the first female recruit to enlist in the Wisconsin National Guard as an infantry soldier.
Pvt. Emily Buchholtz swore an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States at a ceremony on April 19 in Milwaukee. She will join the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
"I like the thrill of it," Buchholtz said in the news release. "I like the challenge, I like having to work hard for anything I do."
Originally, Buchholtz had planned to enlist in the Marine Corps, but she changed course after her father put her in touch with Platteville's National Guard recruiter.
Before Buchholtz can wear the infantry's blue cord over her right shoulder, she will have to complete basic training and infantry advanced individual training at Fort Benning, Georgia.
