'I have a plan': Safety at Ironman

MADISON, Wis. - Athletes competed in the Ironman 140.6 triathlon in Madison on Sunday, and organizers planned to ensure safety for everyone.

Two men died competing in the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in June.

"This is a long, hard race, and these athletes have trained for a year or more, and they've pushed themselves, and they push themselves here, and we want them to feel comfortable pushing themselves to the limit, knowing if they push past that limit and they need help, we are here," Mark Anderson, volunteer medical director, said.

Athletes also make plans to get ready for the race.

"I have a plan on top of a plan on top of a plan, so the best way to not be prepared is to not prepare at all," volunteer Alexandra Ezell said.

Ezell is training for her third Ironman and compares the preparation to a part-time job. She swims, bikes and runs, as well as preparing nutritionally.

"Salt intake is kind of a big deal, too. So making sure you are keeping your electrolytes so you don't go into any kind of hypoglycemic shock or anything like that," Ezell said.

It's important to keep that up after the race, too.

"I eat something with salt in it, so I eat pickles," Ezell said. "I eat pickles after my races."

Despite the challenge, Ezell said crossing the finish line is the best feeling ever.

"I keep this momentum to myself, 'Be uncommon amongst common people.' Not everyone does this. So to walk away from this, it can travel your whole life, you can do hard things, and this is a hard thing," Ezell said.

