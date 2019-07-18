'I don't need that in my neighborhood': Some neighbors oppose north side affordable housing project

MADISON, Wis. - As Madison faces a shortage of affordable housing and a low vacancy rate, a north side alder is pushing for a new affordable housing project to be developed in his district. But the proposal is drawing opposition from neighbors.

MSP Real Estate filed an application with the city to build a new housing complex on Huxley Street at the site of what is currently the Heritage Credit Union. The two-and-a-half to three-acre location is across from the north transfer point and close to the Oscar Mayer plant and Dane County Job Center.

"These are all amenities that are important to focus on our equity and make people successful," said Alder Syed Abbas, who called the project "beneficial to the community."

The project is still in the early stages, but the current plan is to have a tower with 61 senior units and one tower with 50 multifamily units. In each, 85 percent would be affordable housing, and the remaining 15 percent would be market rate.

Abbas sent invitations to people who live near the Huxley Street area inviting them to a neighborhood meeting Tuesday. Ever since, neighbors have posted about their opposition on social media sites, as well as made phone calls and sent emails to the alder to voice their concerns.

"Basically, it's going to lower my property values (and) it's going to increase the crime rate in the neighborhood," said Joe Gaudreau, who lives about 100 yards away from the location of the proposed development.

Gaudreau and some of his neighbors said they are worried that there are already issues in the area, and adding affordable housing would not help.

"I don't need that in my neighborhood," Gaudreau said. "We've already got a bar down the corner. We got two halfway houses within a short distance of the house."

But Abbas said he believes there is a misunderstanding about what affordable housing means and said he believes the housing on Tree Lane and the issues it caused in the community "left a bad taste."

"People see all the affordable housing project as a Tree Lane. This project is not a Tree Lane project, and this project is unique in itself," Abbas said.

The developer also plans to provide free internet to all residents, build a playground for children and make the building environmentally sustainable so that energy bills are cheaper for residents, Abbas said. He said his goal is that any future project coming to District 12 be green.

The neighborhood meeting is planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center.

