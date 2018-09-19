'I could have died today': Employee at Middleton business describes shooting

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MIDDLETON, Wis. - An employee at software company WTS Paradigm is thankful to be alive after he said an active shooter targeted people in his workplace. Police say that shooter has died .

Drew Beatty, a developer at WTS Paradigm told News 3 he was sitting at his desk when he heard four or five loud bangs.

I’m talking with a person who works at WTS Paradigm. Here’s what he had to say about the shooting in his building — “I heard gunshots fired from a semiautomatic weapon... before I left I heard about 15 gunshots and saw one person injured outside the back door.” — Leah Linscheid (@news3leah) September 19, 2018

"I didn't process what was happening," Beatty said. "I heard a couple more bangs and I saw some of my coworkers bolt out the door and that's when I realized this was a crisis situation."

Beatty said the shots were not rapid fire.

"It was just 'bang, bang, bang,'," Beatty said. "You could tell it was calculated shots, it wasn't just spraying around."

Beatty said he crawled under desks in his office, and when he heard a pause in shots he bolted for the door.

"It's a glass door and it was shattered and there was a person outside the door that was injured," Beatty said. "He was on his hands and knees saying he was shot."

Cofirmed suspect at WTS Paradigm shooting shot. Being treated at local hospital. Public no longer in danger #news3 pic.twitter.com/fAaiOv0502 — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

Beatty said he is still trying to process what happened, and that he wasn't sure of a motive or who the shooter was. He said he called his friends and family to say they were OK, and that's when reality started to set in.

"I could have died today and there might be other people that died today that I know," Beatty said. "It's just crazy. Really crazy."



