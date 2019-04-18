'I can't thank them enough': UWPD officers get surprise visit from men whose lives they saved

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin Police Department hosted its annual awards ceremony Wednesday to present awards to a number of department personnel and community members.

At the event, four award recipients got quite the surprise.

Isabella Tasse, Staci Haney and Peter Cummings helped save the life of a man who was having a heart attack outside the Kohl Center. Officer Jake Lepper also received an award for saving a man having a heart attack in a different incident.

Here's the best part: When they received their awards, the men they saved were there to thank them.

“These are people who understand their community, people doing their thing, willing to give everything,” survivor Charles Scharf said. “I can’t thank them enough.”

He says his doctors told him he was dead when he first collapsed, but thanks to complete strangers, he recovered after nine weeks in a hospital.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.