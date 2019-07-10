'I am not Wisconsin': Upper Peninsula Twitter page upset with map mistake in Mountain Dew campaign

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Mountain Dew has a new campaign: "DEWnited States."

For the advertising launch, the brand created a map of all the states in bright colors. Unfortunately, the map has one noticeable mistake. In it, Michigan's Upper Peninsula appears to be part of Wisconsin.

Get ready for a summer full of Dew! 50 states. 50 bottles. Each one with a story. What's yours? Collect them all to get a $100 prepaid gift card. #DEWnited See rules: https://t.co/y7WG57s8Ri 18+, ends 8/10/19. pic.twitter.com/PemXgmjt2k — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) June 3, 2019

The Upper Peninsula Twitter page was not pleased with the mistake.

The page demanded that Mountain Dew fix it or send free soda to UP residents.

Dear @MountainDew,



I 👏 AM 👏 NOT 👏 WISCONSIN 👏



Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call.



Sincerely,

America's Peninsula pic.twitter.com/Rd3Q2vllJV — The Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) July 9, 2019

"I am not Wisconsin," the Upper Peninsula tweeted at Mountain Dew. "Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call."

Mountain Dew's campaign rewards drinkers with $100 if they collect bottles from all 50 states.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.