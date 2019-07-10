LIVE NOW

'I am not Wisconsin': Upper Peninsula Twitter page upset with map mistake in Mountain Dew campaign

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 05:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 05:26 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Mountain Dew has a new campaign: "DEWnited States." 

For the advertising launch, the brand created a map of all the states in bright colors. Unfortunately, the map has one noticeable mistake. In it, Michigan's Upper Peninsula appears to be part of Wisconsin. 

The Upper Peninsula Twitter page was not pleased with the mistake.

The page demanded that Mountain Dew fix it or send free soda to UP residents. 

"I am not Wisconsin," the Upper Peninsula tweeted at Mountain Dew. "Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call." 

Mountain Dew's campaign rewards drinkers with $100 if they collect bottles from all 50 states. 

 

