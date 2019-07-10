'I am not Wisconsin': Upper Peninsula Twitter page upset with map mistake in Mountain Dew campaign
MADISON, Wis. - Mountain Dew has a new campaign: "DEWnited States."
For the advertising launch, the brand created a map of all the states in bright colors. Unfortunately, the map has one noticeable mistake. In it, Michigan's Upper Peninsula appears to be part of Wisconsin.
Get ready for a summer full of Dew! 50 states. 50 bottles. Each one with a story. What's yours? Collect them all to get a $100 prepaid gift card. #DEWnited See rules: https://t.co/y7WG57s8Ri 18+, ends 8/10/19. pic.twitter.com/PemXgmjt2k— Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) June 3, 2019
The Upper Peninsula Twitter page was not pleased with the mistake.
The page demanded that Mountain Dew fix it or send free soda to UP residents.
Dear @MountainDew,— The Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) July 9, 2019
I 👏 AM 👏 NOT 👏 WISCONSIN 👏
Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call.
Sincerely,
America's Peninsula pic.twitter.com/Rd3Q2vllJV
"I am not Wisconsin," the Upper Peninsula tweeted at Mountain Dew. "Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call."
Mountain Dew's campaign rewards drinkers with $100 if they collect bottles from all 50 states.
