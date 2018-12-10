'How does one rebuild? How does one start over?': Community reflects after fire destroys Giovanni's

CAMBRIDGE, Wis - A restaurant in Cambridge is at a total loss after a structure fire destroyed it overnight.

Firefighters said they got to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday and stayed until about 5 a.m. Monday, battling the fire.

The owner declined an interview on camera, but Rebecka Wake, the woman who called 9-1-1 after driving by and seeing the flames, said it was a scary sight to witness.

"I saw flames shooting out of the window, on the side of the bar that is by the road so I called 911, and within two minutes, the Oakland police officers showed up," Wake said. "I feel like it's on the same level as the Sun Prairie explosion just without as much disaster."

Giovanni's has only been open for about a year and a half. The town of Cambridge reflected on the history behind the building that went up in flames.

"I used to work here when it was Cardinal Bridge, this was my first job out of high school," Wake said.

"I've been coming here my whole life," said Cambridge resident Kevin Korth. "When it was Judd's, back in the '80s, early '90s, then it was Cardinal Ridge, then it was Daytona North. It's an iconic place, it's been here forever. With Giovanni's, it's just so sad to see a business burn down. I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy. It's sad. It's a mess. There's so many hours of cleanup, so many hours of work ahead of them. How does one rebuild? How does one start over?"

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

