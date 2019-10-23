"Home is Where WI Aren't:" New video from Student Inclusion Coalition

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A new video posted on Twitter shares how some students said UW-Madison is not inclusive.

The newly formed "Student Inclusion Coalition" posted the video, called "Home is Where WI Aren't" on Twitter Tuesday night.

It appears to be a take on the UW-Madison Homecoming Committee's original video, which was deleted after backlash for not including students of color in the final product.

The university later released a new video, including more students of color.

In "Home is Where WI Aren't," students explain how they've experienced UW-Madison.

Some concerns voiced in the video include the need for retention programs at the university, in addition to the lack of diversity in classrooms and among faculty.

The video ends with a student saying "The University of Wisconsin-Madison did not provide a home for us, we had to create one ourselves."

You can watch the video below.

