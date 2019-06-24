'High-fashion' tortoise missing from pack of other rescued tortoises
A missing Hermann’s tortoise named Ernie climbed out of her enclosure Thursday night, and has yet to be found.
She lives with five other rescued tortoises and belongs to Dana Jansen, who lives on the east side in the Glendale neighborhood near LaFollette High School.
Jansen is concerned Ernie will not be found since most yards are in full bloom due to it being summer.
“[Ernie is] a treasured pet, and we miss her grumpy little face very much,” Jansen said in an email.
Jansen said Ernie loves fashion, flowers and her walks in Jansen’s front yard. Any information about Ernie can be brought to the attention of Jansen at duranie83@gmail.com.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Woman escapes Huber Center, still missing
- Man breaks jaw, loses tooth after being punched at the Sylvee
- Expert: Wisconsin wages can't lift some out of poverty
- 1 diver dead, 1 missing on Lake Michigan near Milwaukee
- Madison Mallards, who?! Local baseball team to change name for limited time only
- Man convicted of first-degree sexual assault of child to be released in Whitewater, sheriff says