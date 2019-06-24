PHOTOS: 'High-fashion' tortoise missing from pack of other rescued tortoises Dana Jansen [ + - ] Dana Jansen [ + - ] Dana Jansen [ + - ]

A missing Hermann’s tortoise named Ernie climbed out of her enclosure Thursday night, and has yet to be found.

She lives with five other rescued tortoises and belongs to Dana Jansen, who lives on the east side in the Glendale neighborhood near LaFollette High School.

Jansen is concerned Ernie will not be found since most yards are in full bloom due to it being summer.

“[Ernie is] a treasured pet, and we miss her grumpy little face very much,” Jansen said in an email.

Jansen said Ernie loves fashion, flowers and her walks in Jansen’s front yard. Any information about Ernie can be brought to the attention of Jansen at duranie83@gmail.com.

