'Heroes' who responded to Middleton workplace shooting receive standing ovation at Capitol

MADISON, Wis. - Law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting at a Middleton software company in September were hailed as "heroes" and given a standing ovation at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

Officers Tyler Loether and Richard O’Connor, from the Middleton Police Department, and Deputies Matthew Earll and David Lambrecht, from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, were named as “Hometown Heroes” during the state Assembly session.

The state Assembly gives the four law enforcement officers a standing ovation for their bravery during the Middleton workplace shooting in September. #news3now pic.twitter.com/4TnortVuqL — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) February 12, 2019

The four officers responded to WTS Paradigm to an active shooter, and they shot and killed the gunman.

When O'Connor thinks back to that day, he said he remembers how it "turned out the best possible way."

"The employees at Paradigm were ready and prepared, and they took matters into their own hands and did what they had to do to survive, even before we got there," O'Connor said.

State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, a Democrat from Middleton, nominated the officers and said, if it hadn't been for them, the situation could have been much worse.

"The way they responded is just remarkable, and they really are the 'Hometown Heroes,' not just for Middleton or Dane County but for the entire state of Wisconsin," Hesselbein said.

“These four brave men are heroes,” @RepHesselbein says of officers from Middleton Police and deputies from Dane County being honored today as “Hometown Heroes” for confronting a shooter last year at WTS Paradigm. #news3now pic.twitter.com/77hP6eHSVs — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) February 12, 2019

The Assembly Hometown Heroes program recognizes people from around the state who make a difference in our communities. The heroes are invited as guests to the state Assembly and given the chance to speak in front of lawmakers.

As he stood next to his colleagues, Loether addressed the chamber Tuesday, saying it is difficult for law enforcement officers to accept gratitude for their actions.

"I know the three men who stand beside me today accepting this award are heroes. Without hesitation, they put their lives on the line to save others," Loether said.

He also used his speech as an opportunity to thank Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke and Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney for their leadership.

"The healing process continues, and their heartfelt support and commitment to our needs has been absolutely invaluable," Loether said.

The officers spoke highly of the training they had to undergo and how much it prepared them for a situation they hoped they would never find themselves in.

"We're from different agencies here, but yet our training is all based on the same standard, so we're able to actually come together and get the best outcome for that situation," said Earll.

Foulke, WTS Paradigm CEO Nathan Herbst and the first responders' families were all in the Assembly chamber and were able to watch as the men received a standing ovation. It was an experience and an award Lambrecht called "humbling."

"We keep saying it wasn't just the four of us. There were numerous law enforcement officers and agencies there," Lambrecht said.

.@RepSteineke says law enforcement officers from Middleton and Dane County will be honored today as “Hometown Heroes” during the Assembly session because of their bravery during the workplace shooting at WTS Paradigm in Middleton last year. #news3now pic.twitter.com/pwTmURatsq — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) February 12, 2019

