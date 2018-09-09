'Helping the Homeless' event celebrates fifth year

JANESVILLE, Wis. - For Janesville mailman Tom Hathaway, the people along his route have become more than just passing faces.

"I deliver mail on my own route," said Hathaway, who has been delivering mail for more than a decade. "My 500 customers on my route, I consider them my neighbors."

Hathaway began to notice something concerning to him as he continued to deliver, however.

"You see a lot," he said. "Most people don't realize what happens. I've had customers tell me they've had to live in their car. I've seen people lying inside an abandoned house."

Hathaway had already grown accustomed to having large groups of friends gathering for barbecues in his backyard, so one day, he suggested they do something to help the homeless population he had begun to meet.

"I said, why not turn it into something to help our community?" Hathaway said.

In 2013, Hathaway organized the very first "Helping the Homeless" fundraiser.

Five years later, the event has outgrown Hathaway's backyard. On Saturday, for the first time, the charitable party moved to the Rock County Fairgrounds.

With performances from live bands, plenty of food, raffles and even pet donations, Saturday's fundraiser was a chance for the event to grow. Hathaway says it's all about spreading awareness for the homeless situation in Janesville.

"This is happening," he said. "Even in Janesville. We're not a huge city, we have 67,000 that live here, but it's an issue."