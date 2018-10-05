'He had no clue': Son surprises dad with his first ever Brewers playoff tickets

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - There were two sounds Randy Hamann knew growing up on a dairy farm: the grumble of a tractor and Bob Uecker’s voice narrating a Brewer’s game.

“Summer and fall nights when the Brewers were on, listening to Uecker on the radio, best thing in the world,” Hamann said.

His fandom only grew as he did. As an adult, Hamann wears a piece of Brewer’s gear every day of the regular season.

“Just a superstition,” he said.

When he had a son, Hamann passed on the love for the game and the team to him. Hamann remembered taking his young son Tyler to games in County Stadium and getting worried when a tie game looked like it would sacrifice bedtime in favor of extra innings.

A player “hit one over the center field wall,” Hamann said. “I got up and said, ‘Let’s go. We’re done.’”

But in all his years of fandom, Hamann never went to a playoff game. Until Tyler, now full grown, got another idea.

“Right after we beat Chicago I went on StubHub right away,” Tyler said.

He filled in his mom, who could pack a bag for Randy, and then drove nearly two hours to his parent’s house.

“He got home from work, and I told him we’re going to go watch the Brewer game in Milwaukee,” Tyler said. “He had no clue.”

With only 10 minutes to get ready, Randy hopped in the car, and the two made the three-hour trek to Milwaukee.

“I was going,” Randy said. “There was no me thinking about it.”

On the day of the first game of the NLDS, Tyler and Randy passed time before the first pitch playing a game of corn hole and joking about who would have to drive back.

Randy said he tried to pay his son back for the tickets, but Tyler insists he’s just paying his dad back, not just for the games as a kid, but for giving him something more.

“(It’s) the love of the game,” Randy said.

