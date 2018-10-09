'Harry Potter' actors cancel appearances at Jefferson festival

JEFFERSON, Wis. - The organizers of the Warriors and Wizards Festival announced on Monday the lineup of actors scheduled to appear at the festival between Oct. 19 and 21 in Jefferson.

"The festival has broadened by featuring a magician, traditional bands, singing sea faring mates, famous movie vehicles, a haunted laser light stage show, interactive technology attractions and the Quidditch Tournament, all of which are included with this year's wristband admission," Scott Cramer, the festival's creator said in a news release.

The organizers also announced that two actors from the "Harry Potter" movies, Sean Biggerstaff and Guy Henry, "are no longer scheduled to appear."

Biggerstaff, who played Oliver Wood in the Harry Potter movies, told News 3 he was most sorry to any fans who had bought tickets to the festival in hopes of seeing him.

I am disappointed and also angered to say that I will not be appearing at the @WandWFestival in Jefferson, Wisconsin this month. This is due to incompetence and dishonesty on the part of Scott Cramer, the head of the festival, who has known for some time that the event is in — "Sean" "Biggerstaff" (@Seanchuckle) October 7, 2018

"I'm very sorry that people have lost out. We did everything we could to make it happen. I am also absolutely furious and disgusted that my name has been used to rob fans," Biggerstaff told News 3.

Biggerstaff first notified fans through tweets that he would no longer appear at the festival.

Biggerstaff said he signed a contract on Aug. 31 to appear at the Wisconsin festival. He said the organizers stopped replying to his agent's emails and did not send him the money before the deadline that was originally set.

"My agent finally got Scott Cramer on the phone yesterday, and he finally admitted that they simply don't have the money they agreed to pay us, or even to fly us over, and had the nerve to suggest we pay our own way and hope it worked out. Truly bizarre," Biggerstaff told News 3.

only to be disappointed. Very sorry if anyone is booked to come in the hope of seeing me. Please know we did everything we could to make it happen. I'll tag in some relevant parties so people are aware of this outfit. @MuggleNetLive @PotterVerseCon @tolga_safer @Josh_Herdman — "Sean" "Biggerstaff" (@Seanchuckle) October 7, 2018

He said he planned schedules and finances around the festival, so he did not schedule work for the rest of the month.

"Who has lost money directly are the fans who have bought advanced tickets and nonrefundable travel and hotels on the basis of false advertising," Biggerstaff said.

Organizers said they could not comment on the situation involving Biggerstaff, but Brad James, who was hired to tackle some issues that happened at the festival last year, said "Every event has challenges."

"When something like that happens, people are going to have concerns," James said. "They're not sure what's going on and at the same point in time, it's hard when you're not living it everyday to understand what's going on."

In 2017, the festival was called Harry Potter Festival USA. Fans said the event last year failed to meet their expectations. They said lines were long, shuttles were hours behind schedule, food carts were sold out and events cost more money, despite paying for $30 wristbands.

James said that this year, organizers are ready for up to 100,000 people. He said they've remedied the problems at the event last year by having point-to-point bus routes and fast passes. He encouraged people to contact organizers if there are problems this year.

The festival started in 2015, and Edgerton hosted it for its first two years.