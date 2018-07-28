LIVE NOW

'Hard to watch you go': Construction crews take down what's left of Sun Prairie's Glass Nickel Pizza

Posted: July 27, 2018 06:52 PM CDT

Updated: July 27, 2018 07:07 PM CDT

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Construction crews tore down what was left of the Sun Prairie Glass Nickel Pizza on Main Street in Sun Prairie Friday. 

Owner Adam Bougie said it was hard to watch the crews take down the restaurant that had stood there for 14 years. 

"Thanks for 14 great years 101 West Main Street. Hard to watch you go. Look forward to your glorious return," the restaurant's Facebook post said. 

The restaurant was destroyed in a deadly explosion that leveled part of a downtown city block in Sun Prairie. 

 

