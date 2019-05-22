'Greek Freak' Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo waves Greek flag in new bobblehead
MILWAUKEE - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and BobblesGalore created a new, limited-edition bobblehead featuring Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The bobblehead of Antetokounmpo, known as the "Greek Freak," is waving a Greek flag. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals and is a finalist for the 2018-2019 Most Valuable Player award.
There are only 360 of the bobbleheads available. The bobblehead can be purchased here.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Protesters accuse Rastafari church of racist, homophobic conduct
- DOT says citations on interstate have dropped drastically, but warn drivers ahead of Memorial Day
- SSM Health changes plan on South Park St. clinic location
- UW Police to patrol Upham Woods in Juneau County
- Flyover expected at funeral for Madison veteran
- 77-year-old arrested after car chase, police say