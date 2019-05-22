News

'Greek Freak' Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo waves Greek flag in new bobblehead

Posted: May 22, 2019 10:41 AM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 10:49 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and BobblesGalore created a new, limited-edition bobblehead featuring Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The bobblehead of Antetokounmpo, known as the "Greek Freak," is waving a Greek flag. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals and is a finalist for the 2018-2019 Most Valuable Player award.

There are only 360 of the bobbleheads available. The bobblehead can be purchased here.

