'Family comes first': Reedsburg football team takes field after helping in flood relief efforts

REEDSBURG, Wis. - Reedsburg football coach Brian Pottinger spends football practices coaching his team, teaching them what the correct decisions to make are, depending on the moment.

When the Reedsburg community was hit with floods, however, no coaching was necessary.

"They kind of beat me to the punch," Pottinger said.

With flood waters canceling school, Pottinger's team was unable to practice. Instead, his players began to aid in the relief effort.

"Whatever was needed, our kids did a really nice job," Pottinger said. "A lot of that came without us even having to prompt them to do it."

Pottinger's players began loading sandbags in the parking lot of Reedsburg High School. Before long, there were nearly a dozen players helping in the effort.

"I think we had fun doing it," said Jonathan Zobel, a senior on the Reedsburg football team. "Our team is pretty well grouped already. This just made us closer."

It even caught the attention of the district's superintendent.

"It pumps me up to see what our kids have done around the community serving others," said superintendent Tom Benson.

On Friday, the team prepared to take on another challenger, this time back on the gridiron. For the Reedsburg community, it was a chance to support the players who had been supporting them throughout the week.

"It's perfectly timed," Benson said. "Our community really needed something like this."