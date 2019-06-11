'Every opportunity, vote': women reflect on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - Monday marks 100 years since Wisconsin ratified the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.

Morris Ramen chef and owner Francesca Hong says it's more important than ever for women to exercise that right.

"The fact that it's been 100 years (since) the right to vote started in Wisconsin for women makes me proud to have been born and raised here," Hong said.

Paige Naggatz is a mom and aunt to two young nieces. She's looking forward to those little girls having even more rights in the future.

"You know, we've come a long way, but I just hope that we can continue on that path and more and more rights come to them," Naggatz said, "and (that) 100 years from now, their great-grandchildren are just free as can be."

Alexus Hudson was in town from Milwaukee for business. Being in the capital city on such a historic day, she said, reminds her how important it is to have her voice heard and contribute.

"Our families, our older generations, really put in the work for us to be here today, and it's really important for women to understand the struggles that they went through," Hudson said.

