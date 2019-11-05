'Elf' themed pop-up bar coming to Milwaukee

Programming Notice

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 10:27 AM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:32 AM CST

MILWAUKEE - Buddy the Elf is helping spread Christmas cheer through a special pop-up bar on Milwaukee's east side.

He will take over Splash Studio, renaming it Elf Studio, starting Nov. 29.

In true Buddy style, the pop-up bar will feature over-the-top holiday decorations, special photo ops and a variety of snacks. 

Visitors can also enjoy specialty cocktails like the Angry Elf and World's Best Coffee.  "Shots with Buddy" will be offered Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.

The pop-up bar will also contain  "Santa's Workshop," a special craft space for kids and adults. 

People will have the chance to make a gift or holiday decoration like a Buddy the Elf wreath, cross stich projects and wood or canvas pieces.

Reservations will not be available during the pop-up bar, but guests can call ahead to be put on a wait-list for a project space.

The pop-up bar runs until Dec. 29.

Children are welcome with a parent and guardian at all times, except Fridays and Saturdays after 5 p.m. At this time, the pop-up will only allow those 16 years of age and older inside.

ELF STUDIO HOURS OF OPERATION:

  • Wednesdays and Thursdays: 4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
  • Fridays: 4:00 p.m. - midnight
  • Saturdays: Noon - midnight
  • Sundays: Noon - 4 p.m. (with extended hours on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23)

