'Don't Punish Pain' rallies happening nationwide today

Shutterstock via CNN A study finds that despite the ability of medication-assisted treatment drugs like methadone and buprenorphine to save the lives of people who've overdosed on opioids, they continue to be underutilized.

MADISON, Wis. - People who suffer from chronic pain say they need medications and recent regulations on prescription painkillers are quite literally hurting them.

One of three rallies in Wisconsin today is happening on the steps of the State Capitol. Others are planned for Milwaukee and Appleton.

Organizers of the 'Don't Punish Pain' rallies say the primary goal of this nationwide movement is to get the CDC to change its opioid prescribing guidelines. The guidelines were put in place in 2016, which caused many doctors to stop treating patients with opioid medication or drastically lower their doses. People planning to protest today say that's left millions of people in pain with ineffective prescriptions.

Doctors say these guidelines are necessary but need to be looked at on a case by case basis.

"Guidelines are in place for a reason. Guidelines still have to used with logic and assessing each patient individually,” said Dr. Mandira Mehra of SSM Health. “Just like no one therapy works for every patient, no one guideline will work for every patient. There have to be instances, perhaps exceptions, to just a guideline. Guidelines are meant to be followed to one extent, but there not hard steadfast rules."

In 2016 alone, health experts claim 883 Wisconsinites died by opioid overdose. That was up more than 200 from the year before.

There are a lot of personal stories, though, from those affected by chronic pain. Dana Weinberger tells News 3 it's a misdirected war on pain patients. She was first introduced to narcotic pain medication in 2003 after being diagnosed with a severe bladder disease called Interstitial Cystitis, and pelvic floor dysfunction, neither of which have a cure. She says she along with millions of others across the country have seen their prescriptions tapered down to ineffective doses, leaving some people with serious pain, depression, and anxiety.

Now while doctors understand the rules and laws are very personal, doctors say these guidelines are there for a reason.

"Patients who have been on opiates for many years suddenly feel like what am I supposed to do without these opiates because this is what's kept me functional and in less pain. So yes I feel the movement is warranted,” Dr. Mehra added. “But I also feel like it's a give and take process. We need to treat patients safely. That doesn't necessarily mean opiates but there is a time and place for opiates."

In 2016, the Department of Health and Human Services says 11.5 million people misused their prescriptions. Because of that, an average 116 people died every day.

Organizers of today's rally say they understand that some people do have a problem with opioids, but it shouldn't be a punishment across the board.

Thousands of people are expected to rally across the country today. Madison’s rally is to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.