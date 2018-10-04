'Dine out for DAIS' to raise money for local domestic violence support services Oct. 4

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and according to the CDC, one in four women and one in seven men will become a victim of severe physical violence in their lifetime.

On Oct. 4, more than 50 local Madison-area restaurants will donate 10 percent of all bills to DAIS, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services.

DAIS has been serving Dane County for more than 40 years, since 1977. Nationally, the month of October is dedicated to raising awareness for domestic violence, as well as changing societal attitudes that perpetuate violence and the abuse of power.

DAIS' executive director tells News 3 the local group helps more than 18,000 people each year through their help line and provides free, confidential in-person services for more than 2,000 to 3,000 people, too.

Those numbers only continue to grow from incidences of violence like the murder-homicide that happened on Madison's east side Sept. 29.

"I don't think people really talk about domestic violence until we have a really high-profile homicide like we had this weekend," said Shannon Berry, the executive director of DAIS. "The reality is that less than a quarter of domestic violence is ever reported to law enforcement and so about 3/4 of domestic violence is happening in our community and we may never hear about it. It may never be reported until it hits a serious situation like we had this weekend."

Berry says one of the biggest problems her organization faces is the stigma surrounding domestic violence and encouraging victims to speak out about their abuse. Restaurant owners like chef Dave Heide, of Liliana's in Fitchburg, are part of the push to help people know they're not alone.

"We have a really amazing restaurant community in Madison, especially in terms of our independent and local scene," said chef Dave. "We have a bunch of local owners who put time and energy to help out in the community, so I wouldn't say it's unusual to have that kind of support, but it's great to have that many people supporting a great local cause."

Dozens of restaurants and food trucks in Madison, Fitchburg, McFarland, Middleton, Sun Prairie and more are participating. You can find a list of all participating restaurants here. Many are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.