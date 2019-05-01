'Day without Latinxs' takes over Wisconsin State Capitol

Day Without Latinxs Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - More than a thousand people joined together at the State Capitol Wednesday to support the Latinx community.

"A Day Without Latinxs and Immigrants in Wisconsin" aims to drive a message to lawmakers and the community about the importance of the "Latinx" community in Wisconsin. Latinx-identifying people were asked to not go to work, school or make any purchases. Organizers also hope to move state lawmakers to restore driver's licesnese and state ID cards for immigrant families and low-income people in Wisconsin.

There are hundreds if not thousands in the crowd at “Day Without Latinxs.” Among them are groups like @voces_action and some of Madison’s top leaders, including Mayor @SatyaForMadison and @madisonpolice Chief Mike Koval. #news3now pic.twitter.com/l0kuaPbLvt — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) May 1, 2019

News 3 Now's Rose Schmidt said hundreds of people chanted "Si, se puede," spanish for "Yes you can,"outside the State Capitol.

Hundreds of people chant “Sí, se puede” outside the Wisconsin State Capitol. #news3now pic.twitter.com/MiL6lC597a — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) May 1, 2019

Joining organizations like Voces de la Frontera were several Madison city leaders such as Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway. Rhodes-Conway spoke to the crowd in Spanish, saying it was "common sense" to make driver's licenses available to all. She says it makes communities safer and allows immigrants to drop off their children at school and drive to work without fear of being pulled over and detained.

Immigrants without proper documentation could receive driver's licenses in Wisconsin until 2007. That's when the Legislature changed the law to require residents to prove they were in the United States legally. Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to change that.

Madison police say the rally attracted 3,000 people. They filled the sidewalks around one entrance to the building, carrying signs saying "Driver's Licenses for All."



