'Couch a total loss' after crash with pickup truck

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 03:25 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 03:26 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A new couch fell off a trailer being pulled on State Highway 11 Wednesday, leading to a traffic incident, police said.

A vehicle pulling a new two-piece couch was traveling in the evening when when the furniture fell off the trailer and landed in the middle of the road, according to police.

Law enforcement was called to the scene, but before they could arrive, a pickup truck struck the couch.

The truck was damaged in the crash but was able to drive away from the incident. There were no injuries, police said.

According to officials, the couch was a "total loss."

