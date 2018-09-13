'Brazen' mall purse theft suspects sought by police

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Two suspects are being sought after by authorities after taking part in a "brazen purse theft" at West Towne Mall Wednesday, according to police.

A Madison woman was eating at Cheesecake Factory Wednesday afternoon when a woman grabbed her purse, Madison police said. Witnesses reported the suspect getting into a red Ford Escort.

The suspect and her driver left the scene before an officer spotted them and attempted to stop the car. After the suspects ignored the sirens police discontinued the pursuit, according to police.

Police said that they were able to identify the theft suspect and her driver. Officers have developed probable cause for the arrest of the 28-year-old Madison woman and the 24-year-old male driver from Monroe.

Police identified the vehicle as a red Ford Escort with no hub caps and rust around the wheel well, with the license plate ABK2267. Officials requested that any individuals who see this car call 911.