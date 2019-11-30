'Approximately 200 people' reported in fight by State Street restaurant Saturday morning

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Several people were arrested after a fight started in Qdoba Mexican Grill on State Street early Saturday morning, Madison police said.

According to a news release, police were called after a passerby saw about 15 people physically fighting inside the restaurant in the 600 block of State Street.

Police said the fight spilled outside when officers arrived and several officers had to use pepper spray.

In his report, a Madison police sergeant wrote "I observed approximately 200 people in the street... The scene was complete chaos, bedlam, insanity... the likes of which I have never seen in my 12+ years as a Madison Police Officer."

Officials said several adults were taken to the Dane County Public Safety Building on suspicion of resisting an officer or disorderly conduct or were given citations and released at the scene.

The report said no injuries were reported except some scraped knees.

