'An extraordinary man': Madison children's hospital shares generosity of former coach Mike McCarthy

Posted: Dec 03, 2018 06:10 PM CST

Updated: Dec 03, 2018 07:23 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - You may not be a fan of how the Packers' season is going this year, but it's hard not to be a fan of the work coach Mike McCarthy did at American Family Children's Hospital.

Through his work with the McCarthy Golf Invitational he raised about $2 million for sick kids.

That money nearly doubled the number of rooms available at the hospital from 61 to 111.

 

 

While he was in town for the invite, he always made time to visit with families and children who were staying there.

“When he walks into that room, needless to say he does so much to lift the spirits of those families who are going through a tough time,” said Jim Gilmore, the hospital’s director of development.

Gilmore said he is forever grateful for the work McCarthy has done both at the hospital and at Lambeau.

“He is, even more, an extraordinary man,” Gilmore said. “Just the privilege of getting to know him has been just such a pleasure.”

The hospital said they are confident the McCarthys will continue to raise money for the hospital.
 

