'All means all:' Local church offers free Easter meal for anyone and everyone

Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. - Not everyone has somewhere to go and someone to share a meal with this holiday weekend. That's where Clasens Bakery comes in.

Easter is the bakery's busiest day of the year, not just because they're serving paying customers, but beacuse they're donating to free community meals.

This year, you will find dozens of Clasens' coffee cakes and breads at the First United Methodist Church on Wisconsin Avenue, just blocks from the Capitol. The bakery specializes in cakes, sweet breads, quiches, and chocolates.

Easter weekend, Clasens will sell more than 1,000 quiches and 700 chocolate-covered pound cake-shaped eggs.

The First United Methodist Church's Easter brunch is this Sunday from 12:30 p.m.- 2 p.m. This is the 35th year that event will be held downtown. As it has been for more than 35 years, it is completely free and open to everyone.

