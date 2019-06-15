'All it does is rain now': Flooding continues to be a concern, this time, in Milton

MILTON, Wis. - While for much of southern Wisconsin, floodwaters from the spring have subsided, for others, the issue of flooding is not going away.

According to a release from the Department of Natural Resources, several counties across the state are continuing to see higher than average water levels.

For Milton resident Josh Kojo, the water has been a nonstop issue for nearly eight months.

"October of last year is when it kind of started getting high," he said.

Kojo, who lives along Grass Lake, said he's put down between 10,000 and 14,000 sandbags since then. Most recently in the beginning of the week.

"You don’t want it to get in the house, or the garage," he said. "You’re just trying to keep the house and garage dry."

The DNR said areas like Grass Lake, where water can't easily flow elsewhere, have had the hardest times dealing with flooding.

"We’ve had a little time of rain where things are starting to recede a little bit, but we still are having a little bit of higher water levels," said conservation warden Nathan Kroeplin.

Kojo said he's tried to keep as positive of an attitude as he possibly can, but said there's been several points of frustration while dealing with the water.

"You think someone would give you an answer, but no one does." he said. "You call the county, whoever, what can I do? But no one wants to tell you because I imagine they don’t know either."

Due south of Grass Lake along Clear Lake, owners of a small, private campground have gotten access to raise a surface road that has been continuously flooded.

Kojo said he's looking forward to dry land, whenever it does come.

"It’s not looking like the end yet," he said.

