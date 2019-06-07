'Alexa, call Mom' command ends search for a missing Madison teen

MADISON, Wis. - A simple command made through an Amazon Alexa helped first responders find a missing teen.

Emergency crews were sent to a home in the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after receiving a 911 call saying an “unknown problem" occurred, according to a release from the Madison Fire Department.

The 16-year-old. who has Down syndrome, greeted paramedics at the door, saying he was “lost and having a heart attack,” according to the release.

Paramedics quickly ruled out the heart attack but realized the boy was confused about his whereabouts.

Authorities searched for clues inside the home, hoping to find the names of the homeowners who might be able to provide more information about the teen. When those names were found, the teen told paramedics he did not know them.

With help from Dane County dispatch, the paramedics were connected with the 911 caller, who was located in Waukesha. The 911 caller said he is the father of the person who owns the home and received a call from there, believing it was from his son.

“He sounded confused, so I called 911 for him because I thought he was having a medical issue,” the 911 caller told the paramedics.

When paramedics described the young man sitting on the couch, the homeowner’s father said he did not know the person they described.

Paramedics continued to ask the teen questions and eventually learned he had gotten lost while riding his bike. He had stopped at the home in the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood because he had visited it a year ago when family friends lived there. Now, however, the home is occupied by new owners.

While inside the house, the lost teen turned to an Amazon Echo, giving the command “Alexa, call Mom.” That call connected him to the actual homeowner’s family in Waukesha, according to the release.

The teen was eventually able to give his actual address to the paramedics, who determined it was a little over a mile away. With additional help from the 911 center, first responders learned there was an active search for the missing teen.

The boy’s mother was contacted and the two were reunited three hours after the search began.

