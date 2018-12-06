'A really big shock': Local pub asks for public's help after burglary

MADISON, Wis. - A local pub is asking for the public's helping bouncing back from a burglary over the weekend.

Rockhound Brewing's owner and brewmaster Nate Warnke said his company is out nearly $10,000 from lost cash and in damages after someone broke in on Sunday morning and emptied out tills from the night before.

"It was really a big shock more than anything else. It's kind of that little bit of denial that shock that it actually happened," Warnke said.

The bar and the beer keep flowing, not letting the burglary stop the staff for even a second. They even stuck with the release schedule for a brand new beer on Wednesday night.

Rockhound Brewing still launched a new beer today, even though they are dealing with a ~$10k theft over the weekend. They admit the name for the beer (No Bad Days) is pretty ironic, but they also said it's a good attitude to have right now. #news3 pic.twitter.com/3PMCeB0RId — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) December 6, 2018

The beer is called "Never had a Bad Day," which is a name Warnke said is ironic, unusual, serendipitous or whatever you'd like to call it. The name came from one of the bartenders, who says the phrase as a constant reminder -- one Warnke said he might have to adopt.

"I guess I have to take a cue from that," he said. "Say, 'Nope, you've never had a bad day in your life. You may have had some bad moments, but you've never had a bad day.'"

Warnke said he's hoping the community can help his pub get back to where it was, either by stopping in and trying the new beer or by donating to its GoFundMe page.

He said if people donate more than he's asking, he'll donate the rest to charity -- his own way of passing on the no-bad-days mentality.

"More good days for everyone else," he said. "There's no point in letting something like this stop you from doing what you're trying to do."



