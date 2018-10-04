'A bump in the road': Dane County looks at alternative plan for jail consolidation

MADISON, Wis. - The architectural engineering firm in charge of the Dane County Jail project presented their plans for an alternative location following a study showing the initial plan to build on top of the Public Safety Building would not work.

Instead the firm suggested building on the lot behind the Public Safety Building and adding more stories to fit the needs the county outlined.

“It’s frustrating mainly because everybody knew and believed for 24 years that this building was able to be added on to,” said David Way, the principal in charge from the engineering firm , Mead and Hunt.

A fix is possible, but it would be “expensive, ugly” and “invasive,” according to the project’s engineering team. The county would also have to move everyone out of the PSB while construction is going on. #news3 — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) October 3, 2018

During the presentation, the firm showed digital copies of the building’s 1992 blueprints that showed plans to add floors on top of the building as it stands now. However, Way said something happened between design and construction that led the beams, columns and foundation to not be structurally sound enough to support that. The firm found through computer 3D modeling the building would not stand up to force from the side, like wind.

“This was a bump in the road, certainly a big bump,” Way said. “But I think they all want to move forward in providing a space as soon as possible.”

The county board tasked with managing the project said this rebuild is still necessary. Now inmates are held in three different locations, and Public Protection and Judiciary Committee Chair Paul Rusk said the cells on top of the City County Building are unsafe.

“All you have to do is go up to the sixth or seventh floor and take a tour, and you can see what the problem is,” Rusk said.

Way said the county could pay to upgrade the Public Safety Building to hold the construction, but he said it would be "invasive and costly," as the inmates and staff would have to be relocated while the work is being done.

With a new design planned for the parking lot between the Public Safety Building and west Wilson Street, Rusk said the county can incorporate the programming it believes will reduce recidivism, just not in the same spot as before.

“It’s possible we may end up with a better product,” Rusk said.

Because the backup plan is in the early stages, Way said the firm has not done a cost analysis. The county still has a $76 million bond that was allocated for the jail consolidation project.