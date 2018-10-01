$6,000 worth of heroin, cocaine found on armed robbery suspect during arrest, authorities say

Photo courtesy of Sauk County Sheriff's Office

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - Sauk County authorities said a man they arrested on suspicion of an armed robbery attempt had 32 grams of heroin and nearly 15 grams of cocaine during a search on Friday.

James E. Reed Jr., 38, was wanted by the Beloit Police Department for a armed robbery that happened in the city. Sauk County detectives who were helping assist in the case found Reed in a motel in Lake Delton, according to a news release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Reed jumped out of a window in the motel and stole a bicycle, according to authorities. The detectives were eventually able to catch Reed after chasing the suspect.

The heroin and cocaine authorities found are valued at $4,000 and $2,000, respectively, according to police.

Reed was taken to Sauk County Jail. He was arrested on suspicion of possession heroin and cocaine with intent to deliver, criminal damage to property, armed robbery and failure to appear in court on a previous criminal charge.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

