$500k raised for Sun Prairie disaster relief fund

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - It's been two months since a fatal explosion shook the town of Sun Prairie. Since then, a combination of fundraisers and community support have helped raised more than $500,000 for the Sun Prairie disaster relief fund.

Thanks to the support of the community and surrounding communities, $500,000 was raised for the disaster relief funds in Sun Prairie. How was the money distributed? Find out tonight on #News3 pic.twitter.com/dmt4hFlHpO — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 11, 2018

"We already think Sun Prairie is a close-knit community, but this really proved it," said city administrator Aaron Oppenheimer. "We had no idea when this fund was started what amount of money would be raised. We had to keep increasing our target."

Oppenheimer said although not everyone that submitted an application to get financial aid from the funds was approved, the city did their best to determine where the money would be needed most and how it could best help the community, as a whole, get back on its feet.

Of the money raised, $220,000 is going toward displaced residents and those who lost their place of business. Property owners and business owners whose buildings were damaged or lost will receive $148,000. Emergency first responders will receive $141,000.

Oppenheimer said everyone who lost property during the explosion had to submit an application and meet certain guidelines to be considered for the fund distributions. He said more than 40 residents, 15 business owners and several emergency responders submitted applications.

One business owner who was approved to receive funds lost his entire business in the explosion.

"In that building, it's basically a complete loss," said Chocolate Caper co-owner Daniel Donoghue.

He said he got lucky in this case, though. While his Sun Prairie location was destroyed, he owns another location in Oregon and has been operating out of that location while construction continues to rebuild in Sun Prairie.

"We feel very lucky. I know there are businesses that don't have a second location. The explosion happened and they were shut down," Donoghue said.

He says he'll reopen again in Sun Prairie in about six to 12 months. His former store was located in the old City Hall building.

"The exterior of the building absorbed the shock wave and took it like a champ," Donoghue said.

If you are a resident or business owner who lost your home or business in the explosion and have not yet heard from the city, they are asking you to wait patiently. They are reaching out individually to those who will receive funds and still need to get the proper paperwork completed before issuing checks.

The disaster relief fund will remain open for the rest of the year to continue receiving more donations.