$500,000 cash bond set for Richland Center woman who admitted to killing man

BARABOO, Wis. - A $500,000 cash bond has been set for the Richland Center woman who admitted to killing a man last month.

Amber Lundgren, 35, made her initial appearance in court Monday afternoon. She was arrested last week in connection with the death of Christopher Lytle, 37, of Westfield.

Lytle was found dead in an isolated area in Fairfield off Levee Road on Sept. 22.

According to the criminal complaint, Lundgren shot Lytle in the head after he tried touching her. An autopsy confirmed Lytle was shot twice, as he suffered gunshot wounds between his head and neck.

Detectives saw footage of Lytle entering a car, which turned out to be Lundgren's, in the parking lot of Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells. Lundgren told authorities Lytle asked to do drugs with her and that he tried touching her while the two were driving together.

The complaint said Lundgren dated Lytle several years ago and had not spoken with him in 13 years, but she later stated that he tried reaching out to Lundgren "a few years back" on Facebook and sent her a friend request.

Lundgren told authorities that she proceeded to pull over and got into a fight with Lytle. She took out a gun during the altercation and shot Lytle in the head. Police said they discovered that two bullets were missing from the gun's cylinder.

Lundgren told officials that she drove off and left Lytle's body behind, adding that she left the gun at her parents' house.

According to the complaint, Lundgren did not call 911 or warn Lytle that she was armed before shooting him. She also did not check on Lytle to see if he was still breathing.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24 at 9 a.m.

