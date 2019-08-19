BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

UW-Madison reinstates Quintez Cephus as student, his lawyer thanks them for "doing the right thing"

News

$5,000 reward: Dane County woman asking for community's help to find lost wedding ring

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 12:05 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:05 PM CDT

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Dane County woman is asking for the community's help to find a wedding ring she lost over the weekend.

Aubrey Vejvoda posted to Facebook that she believes the ring fell off her finger outside one of the Sun Prairie Beans n Cream locations. Vejvoda said the ring also belonged to her grandma and great-grandma. 

Vejvoda said she is offering a $5,000 cash reward to whoever finds or returns it, zero questions asked. 

If found, you may contact her by email at aubreyvejvoda@gmail.com or call 608-658-2820.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration