$5,000 reward: Dane County woman asking for community's help to find lost wedding ring
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Dane County woman is asking for the community's help to find a wedding ring she lost over the weekend.
Aubrey Vejvoda posted to Facebook that she believes the ring fell off her finger outside one of the Sun Prairie Beans n Cream locations. Vejvoda said the ring also belonged to her grandma and great-grandma.
Vejvoda said she is offering a $5,000 cash reward to whoever finds or returns it, zero questions asked.
If found, you may contact her by email at aubreyvejvoda@gmail.com or call 608-658-2820.
