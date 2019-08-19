$5,000 reward: Dane County woman asking for community's help to find lost wedding ring

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Dane County woman is asking for the community's help to find a wedding ring she lost over the weekend.

Aubrey Vejvoda posted to Facebook that she believes the ring fell off her finger outside one of the Sun Prairie Beans n Cream locations. Vejvoda said the ring also belonged to her grandma and great-grandma.

Vejvoda said she is offering a $5,000 cash reward to whoever finds or returns it, zero questions asked.

If found, you may contact her by email at aubreyvejvoda@gmail.com or call 608-658-2820.

