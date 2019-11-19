$30,000 cash bond set for man suspected in attempted homicide at Madison bar

Donald Lewis

MADISON, Wis. - A $30,000 cash bond has been set for the man suspected in an attempted homicide outside an east Madison bar last month.

Donald Lewis, 32, was arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred at Club LaMark on Oct. 26.

A 36-year-old man was shot outside the club and showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police obtained DNA from the shooting scene and matched it to Lewis. He will be back in court on Nov. 26.

