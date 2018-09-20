$3 million proposed for affordable housing projects in Dane County

file photo

MADISON, Wis. - More than $3 million in county funding could create more than 500 new housing units in Madison, Sun Prairie and Fitchburg, according to a release from county officials.

Pending final approval by the Dane County Board, the Dane County Affordable Housing Development Fund could create 451 units of affordable housing and 61 units of market-rate housing, according to a release.

The funds will create more housing options for veterans, individuals experiencing homelessness, individuals re-entering the community from incarceration, individuals with developmental disabilities and seniors, officials said.

“Affordable housing is a critical component to increasing opportunity for all of Dane County’s residents,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “The public-private partnerships that the County’s Affordable Housing Development Fund creates continue to make a meaningful impact in this area.”

The largest amount of the fund, $1.04 million, would go to Gorman Company for its proposed Valor on Washington development at the former Messner property on East Washington Avenue, officials said. The 59-unit development would be comprised of two and three-bedroom units. A majority of the units will be targeted to people earning 30-60 percent of the Dane County Median Income.

The remaining recommendations for 2018’s awards are:

$34,352 to the partnership of Mirus and Movin’ Out for a 70-unit development on Acewood Blvd. in the City of Madison, with 60 units targeted to persons earning 30-60 percent of the Dane County Median Income DCMI. The development proposes 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units, with a target population of tenants who either have a permanent disability or income eligible veterans.

$591,346 to MSP for a 112-unit development on Cottage Grove Rd. in the City of Madison, with 95 units targeted to persons earning 30-60 percent of the DCMI. The development proposes 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units, with a target population of persons re-entering the community from incarceration, veterans, and/or individuals experiencing homelessness or at-risk of becoming homeless.

$403,200 to Stone House Development for an 80-unit development on South Fair Oaks Ave. in the City of Madison, with 68 units targeted to persons earning 30-60 percent of the DCMI. The development proposes 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units, with a target population of families that are experiencing homelessness or at-risk of becoming homeless, and veterans.

$403,513 to CommonBond for a 54-unit development on Tree Lane in the City of Madison, with 51 units targeted to persons earning 60 percent or less of the DCMI. The development proposes 1 and 2 bedroom units, with a target population of seniors and veterans, with some units targeted to individuals who have a permanent disability and are experiencing homelessness.

$300,000 to Gorman Company for a 64-unit development on Main St. in the City of Sun Prairie, with 55 units targeted to persons earning 60 percent of the DCMI. The development proposes 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units, with a target population of veterans and families with low-income.

$397,134 to J.T. Klein for a 73-unit development on Fish Hatchery Rd. in Fitchburg, with 100% of the units targeted to persons 55 and older earning 30-80 percent of the DCMI. The development proposes 1 and 2 bedroom units, with a target population of seniors.

The county’s Affordable Housing Development Fund was created in 2015 to address the county’s housing gap, according to the release.

The resolution authorizing the funding will be introduced to the Dane County Board for its consideration on Thursday.