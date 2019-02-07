$2.6 million dental complex in Mt. Horeb gets help from state grant

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. - A state grant will help finance the construction of a multispecialty dental and health complex in Mount Horeb, according to a release from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The $250,000 grant will support the development of a 10,800-square-foot multi-tenant complex that will provide dental services to residents of Mount Horeb and surrounding communities, officials said. The $2.6 million project will be located in downtown Mount Horeb.

"WEDC is committed to supporting communities throughout the state as they invest in quality infrastructure and services to enhance their business districts,” said Mark R. Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “This project will not only bring new jobs to the village of Mount Horeb, but it will serve to improve the health and quality of life of its citizens.”

Owners of the complex believe it will provide a convenient location for residents, and that it will attract patients from other communities to seek specialty appointments that otherwise would not be available to them, officials said.

Tenants will include Mount Horeb Dental LLC, Mount Horeb Dental Specialty and a new medical spa, according to the release. The project is expected to create 15 to 20 new jobs, as well as retain 24 current jobs.

