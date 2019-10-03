$250,000 cash bail set for man accused of fatal hit-and-run in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - A $250,000 cash bail has been set Thursday for the man accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Madison.

According to court records, Jason A. Natcone, 44, of Oregon, is facing 11 felony counts, including first-degree reckless homicide.

Officials said Natcone killed a 71-year-old man and injured his wife while driving in August.

The wrong man was initially accused of the hit-and-run before his charges were dropped. Police later identified Natcone as the driver.

Natcone has been ordered not to drive and cannot drink or possess alcohol while on bail. He also cannot leave Dane County without permission from court officials.

