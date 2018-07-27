$15K donation used to buy Sun Prairie Fire Department new gas-detection device
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie firefighters will have a new tool to use during gas emergencies.
The department is using a $15,000 donation from Pick 'N Save to buy a new gas-detection device.
The new device will use lasers to determine if an area is safe. It can be used up to 100 feet away and provide instant feedback, allowing firefighters to keep a safe distance.
The donation comes after this month's deadly gas explosion downtown. It was raised by Pick 'N Save employees and community donations.
"It is great to see the community come together and support the community and rebuild process. It's a tragic event but great to see community pull together to support everybody," Capt. Michael Seltzer said.
Firefighters are expected to participate in a demonstration of the tool in a couple weeks.
