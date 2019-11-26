Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. $1.2 million awarded to Wisconsin to provide affordable housing for people with disabilities $1.2 million awarded to Wisconsin to provide affordable housing for people with disabilities

MADISON, Wis. - Thousands of people in Wisconsin struggle to find affordable housing. The wait lists for housing assistance are full and it will likely take years to get everyone the help they need.

Thanks to a $1.2 million award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, many will get the help faster than they expected.

HUD awarded $131.3 million to 325 local public housing authorities across the country to provide around 15,000 non-elderly people with disabilities with affordable housing.

According to a press release, the goal is to help integrate people with disabilities back into the community who are transitioning out of institutional housing, experiencing homelessness, or previously experienced homelessness.

At a press conference Monday in Madison, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said, "We have an affordable housing crisis, and we need to be working on all fronts to make sure we are making a dent in that crisis and providing housing to those that need it at all levels of income and ability."

While the award money specifically targets non-elderly people with disabilities, the hope is that this will have a ripple effect and will get more people off the streets to get them housing in the long run by freeing up the space they are currently using on the wait list.

"As people move from permanent supportive housing, this means that we can then move others into that permanent supportive housing," Rhodes-Conway said. "This influx of resources in our community is really appreciated. It helps us to make a difference, and we will absolutely be putting it to good use."

The vouchers will be distributed among the following entities:

Dane County Housing Authority: 60 vouchers

Madison Community Development Authority: 45 vouchers

Eau Claire County Housing Authority: 30 vouchers

Racine County Housing Authority: 20 vouchers

Chippewa County Housing Authority: 25 vouchers

